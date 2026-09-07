Knowledge Realty Trust approves up to ₹1,000cr in secured NCDs
Business
Knowledge Realty Trust, a team-up between Sattva Group and Blackstone, has approved a fundraise of up to ₹1,000 crore by issuing secured NCDs (basically, a way to borrow money from investors).
The move was greenlit on September 7.
Knowledge Realty Trust leases 1.4 million sqft
The trust just leased out 1.4 million square feet in early FY27, bumping occupancy up to 93% and growing revenue by 15% year-over-year.
CEO Shirish Godbole says demand from global companies is strong, so they're looking to beat last year's total of 3.5 million square feet.
With 2.6 million square feet under development and low debt levels, they're clearly gearing up for bigger things.