Kochi tea auctions see price rise ahead of Onam holidays

Good grades of CTC dust tea got a boost of ₹1-₹2 per kg, with most of it snapped up by blenders.

Orthodox leaf teas also saw strong demand: 94% sold at an average of ₹180 per kg.

Whole-leaf teas jumped even more (₹5-₹10 per kg), with buyers from CIS countries and some support from the Middle East.

As Anil George Joseph, president, Tea Trade Association of Cochin, puts it, orthodox teas witnessed good demand, particularly for blacker, well-made whole-leaf grades and larger, firm types, which were firm to occasionally dearer.