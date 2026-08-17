Kochi's Saints and Masters launch ONAM Cloud with Equinix support
Saints & Masters, a Kochi-based tech company, just launched ONAM Cloud, a new cloud platform built to help Indian startups and businesses run their apps securely and smoothly.
Powered by Equinix's massive global network (think 280-plus data centers in over 70 metropolitan locations), ONAM Cloud lets companies connect privately to big names like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud without routing sensitive traffic over the public internet.
Saints and Masters targets 10,000 SMBs
Launched in 2021, Saints & Masters wants to support 10,000 small- and medium-sized businesses across India in the next three years.
They've set up shop at Infopark Phase 2 in Kochi to make this happen.
It's good timing too: India's cloud market is exploding, with spending expected to hit $17.5 billion in 2026 as more companies look for high-performance computing power.