Kodiak AI lands 1st 75-truck self-driving deal with DTL Transport
Business
Kodiak AI just landed its first big deal to deliver 75 self-driving trucks to DTL Transport, starting in 2028.
These trucks will hit major routes like Dallas-El Paso and Dallas-Atlanta, marking a big step for Kodiak as it moves from testing to real highway action.
Kodiak AI driver-as-a-service projected $11.2 million ARR
This partnership lines up with Kodiak's plan to launch a driverless service between Dallas and Houston this December.
It's all part of its driver-as-a-service approach: basically, it will license its technology so other companies can run their own fleets.
After a pilot in California, this move could bring in at least about $11.2 million in annual recurring revenue once all 75 trucks are delivered.