KOEL shares jump over 8% after Jefferies sets ₹2,815 target

KOEL lands 192 MW HyperNext order

Jefferies pointed out KOEL's strong position as India's second-biggest player in diesel generator backups and its move into higher-margin, high-horsepower systems.

The company also landed a major 192 MW order in June from HyperNext, a hyperscale data center deployment that is among the largest in India for high-capacity power systems, another confidence booster for investors.

Looking ahead, Jefferies expects KOEL's earnings per share to grow at 22% annually during FY26-FY30, with returns on equity topping 20%.