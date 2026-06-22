KOEL shares surge 20% after HyperNext order, JM Financial upgrade

KOEL to supply 96 Optiprime units

KOEL will supply 96 high-powered Optiprime Dual Core systems for HyperNext's massive new data center project, helping run AI and critical workloads.

HyperNext's Group CEO called KOEL's tech reliable, while Madan Patil pointed out that this order reflects the growing confidence that digital infrastructure leaders place in KOEL's engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance power solutions at scale.