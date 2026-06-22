KOEL shares surge 20% after HyperNext order, JM Financial upgrade
Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) jumped 20% in the stock market today after landing a huge order from HyperNext, a digital infrastructure company.
JM Financial gave KOEL a boost, too, upgrading its rating and raising the target price to ₹2,430, so investors are definitely paying attention.
KOEL to supply 96 Optiprime units
KOEL will supply 96 high-powered Optiprime Dual Core systems for HyperNext's massive new data center project, helping run AI and critical workloads.
HyperNext's Group CEO called KOEL's tech reliable, while Madan Patil pointed out that this order reflects the growing confidence that digital infrastructure leaders place in KOEL's engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance power solutions at scale.
Other Kirloskar Group shares rise
The good news didn't just stop at KOEL: other Kirloskar Group companies saw their shares climb too, with investors feeling optimistic about the group's future after this big win.