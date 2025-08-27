Kohl's shares soar on better-than-expected earnings

Interim CEO Michael Bender pointed out that more customers are choosing budget brands because of economic pressures, noting that this trend is currently affecting sales. Still, Kohl's managed to boost net income to $153 million (up from $66 million last year), thanks to better profit margins and lower costs.

Optimistic outlook for the rest of 2024

Kohl's has had three CEOs since late 2022, with Bender stepping in after Ashley Buchanan was let go following an internal investigation.

Despite all the changes, Kohl's now expects full-year sales to fall a bit less than before (down 5-6%) and adjusted earnings per share between $0.50-$0.80—showing some cautious optimism for the rest of 2024.