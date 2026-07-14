Kolkata-based Fusion CX plans 20-25% AI share in 3-5 years
Business
Fusion CX, a customer experience company from Kolkata, wants to make AI a much bigger part of its business, jumping from less than 3% today to about 20% to 25% in the next three to five years.
The company is already active in 15 countries and is looking at both organic growth and acquisitions to speed things up.
Pankaj Dhanuka explores acquisitions and hiring
Fusion CX's CEO, Pankaj Dhanuka, says they're exploring more acquisitions to boost global AI skills, building on their track record of 15 deals since 2007.
They've also invested heavily in AI tools like MindVoice and Annotera.ai.
With plans to grow their team from 1,500 to up to 3,000 employees soon (especially for roles like AI trainers and annotators), Fusion CX is gearing up for the booming data annotation market worldwide.