Kolkata based R K Fashion Accessories IPO oversubscribed 2.61 times
Business
Kolkata-based R K Fashion Accessories just wrapped up its IPO, and it was a hit, oversubscribed 2.61 times in three days.
Investors rushed in, with bids pouring in for far more shares than were on offer.
Qualified institutional buyers led the charge, bidding 14.11 times their quota.
R K Fashion Accessories raise 34.99cr
Retail and non-institutional investors also showed strong interest, subscribing 3.11 times and 1.9 times, respectively.
The company is set to raise ₹34.99 crore, which will help fund a new plating facility, a B2B showroom, and the interior and furnishing of a B2C showroom, and boost working capital.
Trading kicks off October 12, 2026 on NSE Emerge, so keep an eye out if you're curious about how they do!