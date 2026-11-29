Kolkata sees 50% rise in Q3 2026 data center projects
Kolkata saw a 50% jump in new data center projects in the third quarter of 2026, according to Knight Frank India.
The city now has three proposed facilities (up from two last year), mostly in the mid-size range (10-50 MW).
While there are not any mega-sized centers planned yet, this growth signals Kolkata is getting serious about digital infrastructure.
India data center pipeline hits 80
Kolkata's pipeline growth outshines all other major Indian cities, beating Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
Across India, the total number of upcoming data centers reached 80 in Q3 2026 (a 14.3% rise), with a big push for larger facilities nationwide.
As Joseph Thilak from Knight Frank points out, making sure power and connectivity keep up will be key as India goes even more digital.