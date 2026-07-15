Kolkata sends 1st jewelry shipment to UK as CETA begins
Kolkata has officially sent off its first jewelry shipment to the UK under the new trade deal, joining a $10 million nationwide export push.
This happened right as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) kicked in, making it easier for Indian jewelry to reach British shoppers.
Shipments also rolled out from Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, and Chennai.
CETA 0-duty access boosts export forecasts
Six Kolkata exporters, including Jais Jewellery and Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers, sent gold, diamond, silver, and platinum pieces as part of this milestone.
Thanks to CETA removing up to 4% tariffs, Indian jewelry now gets zero-duty access in the UK
Experts say exports could jump from $754 million to $2.5 billion in three years, opening new doors for local artisans, and boosting India's spot as a global jewelry leader.