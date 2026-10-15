Kolkata's FreeFlow Ventures aims to build 1,000 startups by 2035

FreeFlow Ventures, a venture-building firm from Kolkata co-founded by Aaquib Hussain and Suraj Juneja, has set a bold goal: to help launch 1,000 startups by 2035.

They are focusing on India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Africa, and Latin America, and they do things differently.

Instead of just writing checks, FreeFlow actually checks how well a startup can execute before investing.

This hands-on approach is meant to dodge common pitfalls that sink new companies.