Kolkata's FreeFlow Ventures aims to build 1,000 startups by 2035
FreeFlow Ventures, a venture-building firm from Kolkata co-founded by Aaquib Hussain and Suraj Juneja, has set a bold goal: to help launch 1,000 startups by 2035.
They are focusing on India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Africa, and Latin America, and they do things differently.
Instead of just writing checks, FreeFlow actually checks how well a startup can execute before investing.
This hands-on approach is meant to dodge common pitfalls that sink new companies.
FreeFlow uses DATAgs for document checks
FreeFlow uses its own tool called DATAgs to dig into important documents like bank records and contracts, spotting issues early.
They even send in their own team to help with product development and compliance (pretty rare for investors).
Since 2022, they have reviewed over 13,000 ventures and built 368 startups (with nearly half already profitable).
As they expand globally, with presence and partner access in Dubai and Kenya, they are facing challenges like different regulations and needing more people on the ground, but they seem up for it.