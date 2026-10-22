Kolkata's Fusion CX bets on AI for revenue and profits
Fusion CX, a Kolkata company focused on AI-powered customer experience, is feeling confident about its next phase.
After three strong years, the team sees artificial intelligence as their ticket to bigger revenue and profits.
Kishore Saraogi, Promoter, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, said, "We had a good last three years and we expect this journey to continue on a going forward basis, both in terms of topline and bottomline. With the whole AI data infrastructure business coming into play, we expect this is going to be a significant growth opportunity as we move along."
Fusion CX lists 702 cr issue
Fusion CX just made its stock market debut on October 22, opening at a 5.54% premium and with an issue size of ₹702 crore, comprising a ₹500 crore fresh issue and a ₹202 crore OFS, giving it a valuation of ₹4,172 crore.
Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Dhanuka highlighted how they're blending human smarts with AI to stand out.
The company is using its own AI tools not just to speed up back-end tasks but also to make customer interactions smoother and smarter, keeping it competitive in the fast-moving tech space.