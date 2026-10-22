Kolkata's Fusion CX bets on AI for revenue and profits

Fusion CX, a Kolkata company focused on AI-powered customer experience, is feeling confident about its next phase.

After three strong years, the team sees artificial intelligence as their ticket to bigger revenue and profits.

Kishore Saraogi, Promoter, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, said, "We had a good last three years and we expect this journey to continue on a going forward basis, both in terms of topline and bottomline. With the whole AI data infrastructure business coming into play, we expect this is going to be a significant growth opportunity as we move along."