Kolkata's Sollfege Smart Electronics to launch IPO to raise ₹21.78cr
Business
Sollfege Smart Electronics, based in Kolkata, is launching its IPO on September 30 to raise ₹21.78 crore.
They're offering up to 39.60 lakh equity shares at ₹55 each, with the IPO open until October 5 and a planned listing on the BSE SME platform by October 8.
Sollfege IPO funds: showrooms, working capital
Most of the funds will go toward working capital and launching 12 new showrooms, while a smaller chunk is set aside for general needs.
Sollfege, known for premium audio, video, and home automation tech since 2012, has seen its profits jump lately.
Managing Director Umesh Kumar Agarwal says this move is all about reaching more customers and leveling up their experience.