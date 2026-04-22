Konkan to host ₹1.43L/cr digital infrastructure investments, including data centers
Business
Big news for Konkan: Konkan is set to host investments worth about ₹1.43 lakh crore to turn the region into a digital infrastructure hub.
Think new data centers, plus projects from chemical engineering firms and banking institutions, including digital storage and processing facilities, all aimed at giving the local economy a serious lift.
Konkan plan could create 25,000 jobs
Konkan's coastal location means easy access to ports, which MIDC's Dhananjay Sawalkar says will help cut transport costs and speed up logistics.
The plan covers 608 acres across 83 industrial plots and could create about 25,000 jobs.
Plus, undersea cable networks in the area are set to attract major tech players looking for fast, reliable connectivity.