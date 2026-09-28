KOSPI falls 2.13%, ends 4-session streak as yields rise

Foreign investors sold nearly $600 million in South Korean shares as local bond yields climbed higher, signaling caution about the market's direction.

Still, not all was gloomy: LG Energy Solution jumped 3.2%, and carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia also saw gains.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is keeping a close eye on things as everyone waits for fresh export data and Micron's earnings to see what comes next.