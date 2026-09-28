KOSPI falls 2.13%, ends 4-session streak as yields rise
Business
South Korea's KOSPI index slid 2.13% on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak right after a two-day holiday pause.
The main reason? Rising bond yields made borrowing more expensive, which put extra pressure on big tech names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
Foreign investors sell nearly $600 million
Foreign investors sold nearly $600 million in South Korean shares as local bond yields climbed higher, signaling caution about the market's direction.
Still, not all was gloomy: LG Energy Solution jumped 3.2%, and carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia also saw gains.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is keeping a close eye on things as everyone waits for fresh export data and Micron's earnings to see what comes next.