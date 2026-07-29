KOSPI jumps 1.49% as Samsung Electronics fuels market rebound
South Korea's stock market made a strong comeback on Wednesday, rebounding from a three-month low.
The KOSPI index jumped 1.49%, fueled by investors buying the dip and some upbeat earnings from big tech, especially Samsung Electronics, which surged over 4%.
SK Hynix also edged up, though not quite as much as some had hoped given all the AI buzz.
Foreign investors buy $181.8 million in shares
Foreign investors helped drive the rebound, picking up $181.8 million worth of shares as analysts called the market "over-sold" and at record-low valuations.
Optimism around U.S.-Iran talks and what's next for US interest rates added to the positive mood.
Meanwhile, South Korea's won slipped a bit against the dollar, and some bond yields ticked up, just more signs of how global news is shaping local markets right now.