KOSPI jumps 7.5%, Taiwan rallies 9% as AI stocks rebound
What's the story
Asian stock markets witnessed a major surge on Tuesday, with South Korea's KOSPI soaring 7.5%, Japan's Nikkei 225 rising up to 5%, and Taiwanese stocks jumping by an impressive 9.1%. The rally was mainly fueled by NVIDIA's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its CEO. The move has rekindled investor interest in AI and semiconductor stocks, which had suffered losses last week.
Market recovery
Major indices experience significant rebounds
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan surged 4.6%, marking its largest single-day gain since July 31.
The broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index also jumped by 4.1%, breaking an eight-session losing streak that had nearly pushed it into bear-market territory.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.8% while China's Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%.
Sector performance
Semiconductor stocks lead the recovery
The recovery across Asian markets was led by semiconductor companies, with shares of Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rising over 8% each.
The near-10% jump in semiconductor stocks indicates renewed confidence in demand for chips and computing infrastructure that support the global AI investment boom.
Market outlook
Taiwan's benchmark index is on track for biggest single-day advance
Taiwan's benchmark index is on track for its biggest single-day advance since April 2025, after its worst weekly performance since 1990 last week.
South Korea's KOSPI is also set to have its strongest session since July, recovering from Monday's steep losses.
The chip-heavy Nikkei 225 surged as much as 4.5%, with shares of NVIDIA supplier Advantest soaring over 14%.
Investor sentiment
Huang's return boosts AI investment confidence
Huang's return has eased fears over the future of AI investments that had intensified during the leadership uncertainty at NVIDIA.
The chipmaker is a key supplier of advanced chips and a major investor in AI companies.
His reinstatement has also lifted Treasury yields and the dollar, signaling increased confidence in Federal Reserve tightening measures.