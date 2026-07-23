KOSPI jumps 9% on semiconductor rally and 0.6% GDP growth
Business
South Korea's KOSPI index just jumped 9% in three days, a big move powered by strong semiconductor stocks and a better-than-expected GDP growth of 0.6% last quarter.
The buzz was helped along by US tech giants like Alphabet and Tesla announcing more spending on AI infrastructure.
Authorities ban new leveraged ETFs
Even with this rally, the KOSPI is still down over 24% from its June 2026 peak, so it's technically still in bear market territory.
President Lee Jae Myung has called for market stability, and authorities have banned new leveraged ETFs tied to single stocks to keep speculation in check.
On the bright side, analysts say foreign investors are starting to buy back in, hinting at a possible recovery ahead.