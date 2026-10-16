KOSPI plunges 14.3% this week amid fading AI investment optimism

South Korea's finance ministry is now keeping a close eye on things, especially in bonds and currency markets.

On Thursday alone, KOSPI tumbled almost 8%, but interestingly, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both rose 1.90% and gained 1.82%, respectively, as of 0200 GMT.

Meanwhile, foreign investors aren't sticking around: they sold off 307.8 billion won ($228.77 million) in shares just on Friday, and the Korean won slipped a bit against the dollar too.

It's a shaky moment for anyone watching the markets.