KOSPI rises as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rally
Business
KOSPI got a boost this Wednesday thanks to big gains from tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
Investors are keeping a close watch on the US Federal Reserve's upcoming interest-rate decision, a move that could shape global money trends.
Still, rising US Treasury yields have some investors playing it safe.
AI demand lifts semiconductor stocks
Semiconductor stocks are riding high on strong demand from AI and high-performance computing.
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plan to return over 130 trillion won ($97 billion) to shareholders by 2026, highlighting their solid profits.
SK Hynix also reported a healthy second-quarter operating profit of 60.54 trillion won, showing just how strong its position is right now.