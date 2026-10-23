KOSPI's over 40% slide since June could boost Indian stocks
Business
South Korea's stock market has taken a big hit, with the KOSPI index dropping over 40% since last June, mostly because it leans so heavily on chip giants Samsung and SK Hynix.
As these companies struggle, there's a silver lining for India: global investors may start looking at Indian stocks instead.
Risky chip ETFs, fading AI hype
The KOSPI's troubles are made worse by risky ETFs tied to those chipmakers, and the earlier AI hype around them has faded fast.
Meanwhile, India's market is more diverse and less dependent on just one sector.
Even though Indian stocks have faced their own bumps lately, analysts say sectors driven by local demand could shine as global money shifts toward safer bets like India.