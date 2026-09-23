Kotak Alternate Asset Managers raises ₹5,000cr for KYGF fund
Kotak Alternate Asset Managers just wrapped up a big fundraising round, collecting ₹5,000 crore for its new Kotak Yield and Growth Fund (KYGF).
All the money came from Indian investors (think big institutions, family offices, and ultra-rich individuals).
The fund plans to invest in private credit and real assets, aiming for steady returns while spotting selective growth opportunities.
Kotak KYGF to back cash-generating firms
KYGF will back stable, cash-generating companies with solid governance across different sectors.
deputy managing director, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd. pointed out that private credit and real assets are becoming a bigger deal in investment portfolios these days.
CEO Real Assets, Kotak Alts added that raising this much shows people trust Kotak Alts to handle their money smartly, no small feat considering they've already raised, managed and advised on more than $22 billion since 2005.