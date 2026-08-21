Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades Infosys TCS LTI Mindtree over risk-reward concerns

Kotak Institutional Equities just downgraded big names like Infosys, TCS, and LTIMindtree after these IT stocks jumped 15% to 35% from their recent lows.

The main reason? Kotak thinks the risk-reward isn't as attractive anymore.

Now, Infosys and TCS are rated "Add" instead of "Buy," with target prices set at ₹1,200 and ₹2,450.

LTIMindtree took a bigger hit, downgraded to "Sell" with a target price of ₹4,150 because its valuation looks too high after the rally.