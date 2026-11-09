Kotak Investment Advisors to raise 4,500cr real estate fund
Kotak Investment Advisors is gearing up to raise ₹4,500 crore for a new real estate fund, aiming to tap into India's buzzing property market.
The plan? Invest in both homes and commercial spaces across big cities and some promising tier-II spots, giving developers much-needed capital and boosting liquidity.
They're looking at about 15 to 20 deals over seven years.
Fund to target 6 metros
The fund will mainly target Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata, but could branch out to tier-II cities if the right opportunities pop up.
Sectors like retail, hospitality, industrial spaces, and warehousing are also on the radar.
As Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO of Realty Funds, puts it, their flexible approach is all about providing growth capital while helping developers manage cash crunches when needed.