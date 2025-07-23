Kotak launches wealth management service for affluent families
Kotak Mahindra Bank just launched Solitaire—a new, invitation-only wealth management service for high-net-worth Indian families.
To get in, you'll need a combined family Relationship Value of over ₹75 lakh (if salaried) or ₹1 crore (if self-employed), and up to 14 family members can join under one umbrella.
The goal? Personalized financial services tailored for affluent households.
What benefits does the new service offer?
Solitaire members get perks like pre-approved home loans up to ₹7.5 crore and a flexible credit line of ₹25 lakh—interest charged only when you use it.
There's also access to alternative investments, plus an exclusive credit card that gives you 10 air miles for every ₹100 spent on travel.
You can invest up to $250,000 overseas each year and remit up to $50,000.
How to qualify?
To qualify, families can pool savings, deposits, mutual funds, insurance premiums—and even part of their loans or Demat holdings—to meet the threshold.
Membership is reviewed every six months; keep your eligibility and you'll enjoy fee waivers too.
Each member gets a dedicated relationship manager for customized banking and investment help—think of it as having your own financial guide at Kotak.