Kotak launches wealth management service for affluent families

What benefits does the new service offer?

Solitaire members get perks like pre-approved home loans up to ₹7.5 crore and a flexible credit line of ₹25 lakh—interest charged only when you use it.

There's also access to alternative investments, plus an exclusive credit card that gives you 10 air miles for every ₹100 spent on travel.

You can invest up to $250,000 overseas each year and remit up to $50,000.