Kotak Mahindra AMC launches diversified equity All Cap Omni FoF

Kotak Mahindra AMC just launched the Kotak Diversified Equity All Cap Omni FoF, an open-ended fund of fund (FoF) scheme, letting you invest in a mix of active and passive equity funds: think large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and more.

You can get started with an initial purchase of as little as ₹1,000, with additional purchases of ₹500 and SIP installments of ₹500 subject to at least two SIP installments.

Subscriptions are open from August 5 to 19, 2026.