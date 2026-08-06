Kotak Mahindra AMC launches diversified equity All Cap Omni FoF
Kotak Mahindra AMC just launched the Kotak Diversified Equity All Cap Omni FoF, an open-ended fund of fund (FoF) scheme, letting you invest in a mix of active and passive equity funds: think large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and more.
You can get started with an initial purchase of as little as ₹1,000, with additional purchases of ₹500 and SIP installments of ₹500 subject to at least two SIP installments.
Subscriptions are open from August 5 to 19, 2026.
Fund managers stress active flexible approach
This fund is actively managed, so experts will keep adjusting where your money goes based on market trends, aiming to catch new opportunities as they pop up.
As managing director Nilesh Shah puts it, the goal is to help investors make the most of shifting markets across different segments.
Fund manager Devender Singhal adds that it's all about balancing smart strategy with flexibility through every market phase.