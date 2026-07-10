Kotak Mahindra Bank grows with acquisitions and ₹10L/cr balance-sheet
Kotak Mahindra Bank is mixing things up, growing both by snapping up other businesses and expanding on its own.
Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani says their big focus is reaching more customers and scaling up, made possible by a strong balance sheet (over ₹10 lakh crore) and solid leadership.
Their recent ₹282 crore deal to buy Deutsche Bank India's retail, private banking, and wealth management arms gives Kotak a stronger presence among wealthy clients and small businesses.
FY26 net profit ₹19,103 cr
Kotak's FY26 numbers look strong, with a net profit of ₹19,103 crore, plus over a quarter of that coming from their subsidiaries.
The Deutsche Bank acquisition shows they're serious about diversifying and making the most of India's fast-growing economy, especially as digital tech and AI reshape banking.