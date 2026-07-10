Kotak Mahindra Bank grows with acquisitions and ₹10L/cr balance-sheet Business Jul 10, 2026

Kotak Mahindra Bank is mixing things up, growing both by snapping up other businesses and expanding on its own.

Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani says their big focus is reaching more customers and scaling up, made possible by a strong balance sheet (over ₹10 lakh crore) and solid leadership.

Their recent ₹282 crore deal to buy Deutsche Bank India's retail, private banking, and wealth management arms gives Kotak a stronger presence among wealthy clients and small businesses.