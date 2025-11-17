Kotak Mahindra Bank might split its shares for the 1st time since 2010

Quick look: earnings and what analysts think

For the latest quarter, Kotak posted ₹3,253 crore in profits and saw net interest income grow by 4%.

Even though margins dipped a bit, the stock has climbed 16% so far this year.

Still, analysts like Nomura and Nuvama are playing it safe with a 'Hold' rating, pointing out that improvements in margins are happening slowly despite steady asset quality.