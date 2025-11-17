Next Article
Kotak Mahindra Bank might split its shares for the 1st time since 2010
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank is thinking about a stock split at its board meeting on November 21—the first time in 15 years.
The idea is to make each share more affordable and get more people interested in buying, which could boost trading activity.
Quick look: earnings and what analysts think
For the latest quarter, Kotak posted ₹3,253 crore in profits and saw net interest income grow by 4%.
Even though margins dipped a bit, the stock has climbed 16% so far this year.
Still, analysts like Nomura and Nuvama are playing it safe with a 'Hold' rating, pointing out that improvements in margins are happening slowly despite steady asset quality.