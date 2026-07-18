Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 profit rises 22.5% to ₹5,480cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income (NII) for the quarter was ₹7,928 crore, a 9.2% increase from last year.

However, it was slightly below the expected figure of ₹8,058 crore.

The bank also reported stable asset quality with gross NPA at 1.18%, down from 1.2% in March and net NPA at 0.27%, up from 0.25% in the previous quarter.