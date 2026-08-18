Kotak Mahindra Bank sells $650 million debut 5-year US dollar bond

The bond offers a 5.47% yield and holds a BBB rating from S&P, matching India's investment-grade status.

Arranged by big names like Standard Chartered, HSBC, Citibank, and JP Morgan, Kotak skipped US investors to focus on other global markets, hosting roadshows in Singapore and virtual meetings with potential backers in Hong Kong and London.

This move follows ICICI Bank's successful bond sale earlier this year, highlighting growing global confidence in Indian banks.