Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rise 2% after HSBC buy upgrade

HSBC now expects Kotak shares to reach ₹520 (up from ₹430), pointing to stronger loan growth and an EPS growth outlook ahead.

The bank's latest numbers look solid too: loans are up nearly 25% year-on-year, deposits climbed over 23%, and current and savings account deposits saw double-digit growth.

All this has helped keep investor vibes positive amid sectoral developments, including the RBI repo rate hike.