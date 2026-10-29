Kotak Mahindra Bank stock jumps 4.3% after September ₹5,645cr profit
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock jumped 4.3% on Thursday, reaching its best level since April 2025.
The boost came after the bank posted a solid 26% rise in profit for the September quarter, hitting ₹5,645 crore, thanks to steady growth in its core business.
Delhi HC takedowns fake Kotak accounts
Standalone profit also climbed 29% to ₹4,212 crore, even though net interest margins dipped slightly.
On another note, the Delhi High Court has told major social media platforms, including Meta, Google, Telegram, X, and LinkedIn, to take down fraudulent Kotak Mahindra Bank and Kotak Securities accounts and help track down those behind them, a move aimed at protecting customers from scams.