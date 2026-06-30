Kotak Mahindra Bank to absorb Deutsche Bank's India retail business Business Jun 30, 2026

Kotak Mahindra Bank is set to absorb Deutsche Bank's retail, private banking, and wealth management arms in India.

This means Kotak gets a big boost: ₹29,000 crore in loans, ₹16,000 crore in deposits, and ₹10,500 crore in managed assets.

Plus, about 150,000 customers and nearly 1,000 employees are making the switch to Kotak.