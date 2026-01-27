Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 profit edges up, steady growth continues
Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 4% rise in profit this quarter, hitting ₹3,446 crore.
Net interest income grew 5%, and total income was up 4%.
So, the bank's business is moving forward—just not with huge leaps.
Why does this matter?
If you care about how banks are doing (or just want to know where your money sleeps), Kotak's numbers show steady progress.
Loans jumped 16% and deposits rose 15%, and the bank's capital strength remains solid at 22.6%.
Even with a slight dip in profit margins, the bank kept bad loans low and set aside more for safety.
What's behind these numbers?
The growth comes from more people borrowing and saving with Kotak. But changing loan types meant lower profit margins this time.
Operating costs also rose thanks to new labor rules, but overall, the bank is keeping things stable while adapting to changes.