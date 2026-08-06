Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund unveils diversified equity All Cap FoF

The fund aims to balance risk and returns by spreading your money across different types of equity funds: think large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, multi-cap, flexi-cap, and more.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, says, "Kotak Diversified Equity All Cap Omni FoF has been designed as a simple, professionally managed solution that combines active and passive strategies across market capitalisations, helping investors participate in opportunities wherever they emerge,".

You can start with just ₹1,000 or set up SIPs from ₹500, subject to a minimum of two installments.