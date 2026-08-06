Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund unveils diversified equity All Cap FoF
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund just rolled out the Kotak Diversified Equity All Cap Omni Fund of Funds (FoF).
This new scheme lets you invest in both active and passive equity mutual funds, covering everything from large-cap to small-cap.
The NFO, or new fund offer, opened on August 5 and wraps up on August 19, 2026.
Kotak Mahindra fund blends active passive
The fund aims to balance risk and returns by spreading your money across different types of equity funds: think large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, multi-cap, flexi-cap, and more.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, says, "Kotak Diversified Equity All Cap Omni FoF has been designed as a simple, professionally managed solution that combines active and passive strategies across market capitalisations, helping investors participate in opportunities wherever they emerge,".
You can start with just ₹1,000 or set up SIPs from ₹500, subject to a minimum of two installments.