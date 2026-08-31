Kotak seeks RBI nod for Anup Saha and Paritosh Kashyap

Saha heads retail banking at Kotak and joined in January this year from Bajaj Finance, while Kashyap is a longtime Kotak leader in wholesale banking.

Whoever gets the nod will steer Kotak's push to become India's third-largest private lender by after-tax profit.

Now, it is up to the RBI. It can approve one or ask for more options.

Meanwhile, Kotak shares have jumped 5% over the last five trading sessions.