Kotak seeks RBI nod for Anup Saha and Paritosh Kashyap
Business
Kotak Mahindra Bank has picked Anup Saha and Paritosh Kashyap as possible replacements for current CEO Ashok Vaswani, who is set to finish his term at the end of 2026.
The bank has sent both names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval.
Candidates bring retail and wholesale experience
Saha heads retail banking at Kotak and joined in January this year from Bajaj Finance, while Kashyap is a longtime Kotak leader in wholesale banking.
Whoever gets the nod will steer Kotak's push to become India's third-largest private lender by after-tax profit.
Now, it is up to the RBI. It can approve one or ask for more options.
Meanwhile, Kotak shares have jumped 5% over the last five trading sessions.