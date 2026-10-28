KPMG 2026 India CEO Outlook: 87% confident, outpacing global average
Business
According to KPMG's 2026 India CEO Outlook, a huge 87% of Indian CEOs are feeling confident about their companies' growth in the next three years, outpacing the global average.
Still, they're not turning a blind eye to real challenges like cybersecurity threats, ethical questions around AI, and finding and keeping skilled talent.
Most Indian CEOs investing in AI
AI is getting a lot of attention: 78% of these CEOs are investing in it, with 64% saying ethics is a major concern, much higher than what we see globally.
Cybersecurity is also front and center, as almost half are boosting their digital defenses.
Even with worries about talent shortages and skills gaps, most plan to grow their teams rather than slow down.