KPMG: 30% productivity rise could power India manufacturing output

KPMG looked at more than 130 large Indian manufacturing companies over 10 years and found that companies improving productivity faster saw profits grow around 10% to 11% a year (versus just 7% for others).

But here's the catch: more than 70% of large manufacturing companies still need major changes to catch up.

Many small or informal units produce less than one-fifth per worker compared with bigger players, so closing this gap is key for India to really shine on the world stage.