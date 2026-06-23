The move comes as the firm tries to contain a growing scandal

Why chairman, senior partners of KPMG Australia have resigned

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:03 pm Jun 23, 202604:03 pm

What's the story

KPMG Australia's Chairman Martin Sheppard and two senior partners, Paul Rogers and Eileen Hoggett, have announced their resignations. The move comes as the firm tries to contain a growing scandal over allegations of misuse of confidential client information. Interim CEO Stan Stavros said in a statement that "the decisions announced today are necessary and immediate." He admitted they had failed to meet expected standards and acknowledged the impact this had on various stakeholders.