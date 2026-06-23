KPMG Australia chairman Sheppard and partners resign over Lendlease claims

Regulator probes KPMG partners amid reforms

The regulator is now investigating two of the resigned audit partners, and KPMG is rolling out reforms like bringing in an independent chair and outside board members to rebuild trust.

The firm also faced criticism for treating the whistleblower's concerns as just a "workplace issue" instead of a serious ethical problem.

Sheppard revealed employees had improperly shared Optus data during another contract bid, adding more pressure for change.