KPMG Australia says no decision yet on 1,000 layoffs
Business
KPMG Australia says no decision has been made regarding rumors of laying off 1,000 staff.
While the company is taking a closer look at how it operates and what its workforce needs are, no decisions have been made yet about job cuts.
This comes after reports linked possible layoffs to an ongoing audit scandal.
KPMG investigation involves Optus and Lendlease
The audit scandal, which surfaced in March 2026, centers on claims that KPMG staff misused confidential information from Optus and Lendlease to win contracts with big names like Westpac and Telstra.
Several top leaders have stepped down, and KPMG is still under investigation.
The firm cannot bid for federal government contracts until September 2026, but it has just promoted John Sams as CEO to help guide it through all this.