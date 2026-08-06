KPMG finds 76% of firms use AI for financial planning
Business
KPMG's report says 76% of firms now use AI for financial planning, a huge jump for the finance world.
But just having AI isn't enough; companies need to actually build it into their decision-making and set up solid rules for how it's used.
Firms' limited AI training, messy data
Here's the catch: only 38% of companies are training their teams to work with AI, and even fewer are hiring new talent or updating roles for these changes.
Plus, a lot of firms struggle with messy data: 36% say better data integration is key to making AI really work.