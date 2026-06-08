KPMG finds most companies lack clear understanding of AI spending

Token pricing drives surprise AI bills

The switch to token-based pricing is making things even messier. With this model, companies pay based on how much work their AI does, so surprise bills can pile up fast if usage goes overboard.

OpenAI's Sam Altman summed it up: "All of a sudden (AI costs) are a huge issue."

Some firms are now setting strict limits: Uber hit its yearly budget in months and capped spending per employee, while another company spent roughly $500 million on Claude in just one month.