KPMG: India must expand manufacturing to $7.5 trillion by 2047

India's manufacturing sector needs to reach $7.5 trillion by 2047, according to a KPMG report.

Right now, growth is much slower (just 7.9% annually), which means if nothing changes, we'll fall short by about $4.8 trillion.

Basically, India needs its manufacturing sector to expand nearly 15 times, from around $501 billion in 2025 to $7.5 trillion by 2047.