KPMG partner fired for using AI to cheat on exam

KPMG's monitoring system flagged the incident in August, leading to an internal probe.

The firm docked an amount from the partner's future pay and made them retake the exam.

The partner also reported themselves to Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, triggering another investigation.

In response, KPMG promised tighter controls—like blocking AI access during tests—and pledged to report AI-related cheating in its annual results to keep things transparent.