KPMG report finds global leaders note rising risks, tech threat
Business
According to a new KPMG report, 70% of top business leaders worldwide have noticed more risk in the last two years.
Looking ahead, 64% identified technology and AI disruption as the risk likely to have the greatest impact over the next two years.
Over half (56%) expect big disruptions from geopolitical, energy, cyber, trade or climate-related factors over the next three to five years.
Firms shift sourcing and prioritize AI
To handle these challenges, businesses are leaning into advanced technology and switching up where they get their supplies.
49% of respondents are prioritizing AI and predictive analytics to improve resilience.
As KPMG says, companies need to be proactive, investing in technology and smart strategies to keep their businesses steady when things get unpredictable.