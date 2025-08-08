Next Article
KPR Mill's stock dips 2% on Q1 results
KPR Mill's stock dropped 2% to ₹995.60 on Friday after its Q1 FY25 results landed.
The company pulled in steady revenue—₹1,766 crore for the quarter—but net profit was at ₹213 crore and earnings per share at ₹6.22.
Annual performance shows revenue at ₹6,388 crore
KPR Mill's annual numbers look solid: revenue for FY25 climbed to ₹6,388 crore and net profit nudged up to ₹815 crore.
Plus, they've kept debt super low and boosted cash flow, which hints at strong financial health despite short-term bumps.
Investors are watching closely as KPR Mill balances steady growth.
Moves like a recent dividend and past stock split have helped performance, but today's dip shows some caution as people wait to see if profits can keep pace with rising sales.