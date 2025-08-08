KPR Mill's stock dips 2% on Q1 results

KPR Mill's annual numbers look solid: revenue for FY25 climbed to ₹6,388 crore and net profit nudged up to ₹815 crore. Plus, they've kept debt super low and boosted cash flow, which hints at strong financial health despite short-term bumps.

Investors are watching closely as KPR Mill balances steady growth.

Moves like a recent dividend and past stock split have helped performance, but today's dip shows some caution as people wait to see if profits can keep pace with rising sales.