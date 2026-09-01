Krafton and IIT-Madras launch 6-month KIGI Academy for game developers
Krafton and IIT Madras just teamed up to launch the KIGI Academy, a six-month program designed to help young Indians break into game development.
Announced today, the academy aims to close the talent gap in India's gaming scene by offering hands-on training and real industry experience.
IIT-Madras training then Krafton residency
Starting January 2027, 30 students will spend four months learning game development at IIT Madras, focusing on mobile games and using Unity.
10 selected students will then head to Krafton's Bengaluru headquarters for a two-month residency, where they'll turn their ideas into playable prototypes.
Select participants will also have the opportunity to take up full-time roles at Krafton India.
Krafton has invested $250 million since 2021
With India's gaming market expected to hit $3.2 billion by 2030, Krafton is investing big, over $250 million since 2021, and says the program could eventually be expanded to more colleges over the next few years.