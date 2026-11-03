Krafton doubles down on India, seeks new games and acquisition
Krafton, the company behind PUBG, is doubling down on India. It is planning to create new games beyond PUBG and is eyeing another Indian studio for acquisition, hoping to tap into India's tech talent.
With India being one of Krafton's top five markets by revenue, Krafton is also searching for its next big gaming hit here.
Krafton invested $250 millionlion, plans $250 millionlion AI/robotics
Krafton has already put $250 million into India's digital entertainment scene, including owning part of Real Cricket's studio, and is set to invest another $250 million in AI and robotics.
Its Bangalore team could swell to as many as 50 people over the next two years, with AI helping bridge the shortage of experienced gaming talent in India.
Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn sounds genuinely excited about India's potential to make globally recognized gaming titles, saying the country's rising profile in the gaming world is a big plus.